3 men in critical condition after kite string stuck in powerline touches them

Three men received severe burns after a torn kite's string got entangled in a high tension power line and came in contact with them here, police said on Monday.

The victims -- Harendra, Bijendra and Manoj -- were taking a stroll on the terrace of their rented accommodation on Sunday evening near Basantpur Sainthli village of Muradnagar police station area, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

A high tension electricity wire passes above the terrace of the house. Due to gusty winds in the evening, a string of a torn kite got stuck in the power cables that later fell on them leading to an electric shock.

The trio sustained severe burn injuries and their clothes were completely charred. They were immediately rushed to the district government hospital where they are in critical condition, Raja said.

