Minimum temperature in city settles below normal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 09:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Tuesday as the minimum temperature settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the season's normal, the Met office said.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds with speed between 30 and 40 kmph. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am is 82 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

