Monsoon likely to be normal in north & south, above-normal in central India: IMD

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to be normal in the north and south India, above-normal in central India, and below-normal in the east and northeast India, the MeT department said on Tuesday. Releasing its second Long Range Forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2021, India Meteorological Department IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that the monsoon this year is likely to be normal in the country as a whole. It is likely to be in the range of 96-104 percent of the Long Period Average LPA, Mohapatra said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to be normal in the north and south India, above-normal in central India, and below-normal in the east and northeast India, the MeT department said on Tuesday.

Releasing its second Long Range Forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2021, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that the monsoon this year is likely to be normal in the country as a whole.

It is likely to be in the range of 96-104 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA), Mohapatra said. ''Southwest Monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (96 to 104 percent of Long Period Average (LPA).

''Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 4 percent,'' he said. The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 cm.

