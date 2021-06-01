Mana Projects - A Pioneer and Promoter of Green Construction in Bangalore

BANGALORE, India, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate in India has always been a significant contributor to the economy, employment, growth, development, and, unfortunately, to environmental degradation and carbon footprint.

However, problems lead to new ideas for solutions. Efforts should be made to rekindle that desire to find a solution to any problem. That is where modern engineering and holistic designs have joined hands to find a solution to change the entire scenario and tradition of real estate without hampering the demand and supply of housing in India.

Several companies have innovated their design, construction, and materials to secure a place as new-age sustainable construction companies in India. Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd. is one such construction company in Bangalore. Mana Projects has been a pioneer in providing housing solutions of all categories ranging from affordable BHKs to ready-to-move luxury apartments in Bangalore.

Having a business portfolio comprising more than two decades, Mana Projects has established itself as one of the most famous builders in Bangalore. This popularity has come from the company's response towards delivering projects as per committed dates with no compromise on quality.

People trust that their dream houses would be delivered as promised, has encouraged the company to work tirelessly in fulfilling the commitments. The hard work of Mana Projects is evident from the positive feedback and appreciation from thousands of satisfied and happy customers who have moved into a Mana home, be it Mana Jardin, Mana Tropicale, Mana Uber Verdant, Mana Foliage, or Mana Uber Verdant II.

Mana group's belief in changing people's lives for a better tomorrow has always been a milestone. The extra mile that the company takes to give people a world-class design with equally impeccable amenities has rightfully attracted accolades and rewards, including some prestigious awards from some of the renowned regional and national fame institutions.

Over the past years, Mana Projects have accumulated one of the best real estate companies in Bangalore. Moreover, their transition as a promoter of sustainable construction has further added more feathers to their caps. Here is a list of notable awards received by Mana Projects that depicts how the company has grown to become the market leader in green construction in Bangalore.

2020 - 2021: Mana Capitol - awarded Best Mixed Development in India by Asia Pacific Property Awards 2020 - 2021: Mana foresta - awarded Best Residential Development in India by Asia Pacific Property Awards 2019 - 20: Mana Foresta - Award Winner ''Iconic building of the year'' by Indiaproperty - Commonfloor Realty Awards 2020.

2019 - 20: Mana Projects Pvt Ltd - Award Winner ''Most innovative project of the year'' by The Global Architect Builder Award 2020.

2018 - 19: Mana Tropicale- Award Winner ''Best Future Homes'' by Times Business Awards 2017 - 18: Mana Tropicale - Award Winner ''Residential Development India'' by Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017 - 18: Mana Tropicale- Highly Commended ''Residential Landscape Architecture in India'' by Asia Pacific Property Awards 2016 - 17: Mana Foliage - Highly Commended ''Architecture Multiple Residence India'' by Asia Pacific Property Awards 2016 - 17: Mana Foliage - Awarded ''The Environment-Friendly Project of the year'' by Asia Pacific Property Awards 2016: Mana Tropicale - Award Winner ''Preferred Customer choice Luxury Project of the year'' by National Awards for Excellence in Real Estate 2015 - 16: Uber Verdant - Highly Commended ''Residential High Rise Architecture'' by Asia Pacific Property Awards 2015: Mana Tropicale - Awarded ''Most Admired Upcoming Project of the Year'' by Asian Real Estate Leadership Awards - Dubai 2014 - 15: Mana Tropicale - Highly Commended ''Residential Landscape Architecture India'' by Asia Pacific Property Awards 2014: Mana Jardin - awarded ''The Environment-Friendly Project of the year'' by ABP Real Estate Awards While thousands of families have bestowed their trust in Mana Projects to fulfill the dream of owning their dream homes, the awards and accolades are testimony to prove the people's trust without any ado.

The chairperson of Mana Projects, Mr. D. Kishore Reddy, sees the awards not as trophies to boastfully display on shelves but the responsibility to meet people's expectations. This vision leaves little room for the company to relax. That is why Mana Projects is always on the job; a job to spread smiles on people's faces and change the skyline of Bangalore with some iconic buildings like Mana Foresta - India's first vertical forest tower and Mana Capitol - a state-of-the-art convertible home designed to cater to the needs of the Millennial.

About Mana Projects Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd is one of the top real estate companies in Bangalore. Founded in 2000 by Mr D Kishore Reddy, the company has grown into a multi-faceted construction company with expertise in designing, building and developing standard apartments to luxury apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bangalore.

Address: Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd.

No. 20/7, 3rd floor Swamy Legato, Kadubeesanahalli Outer Ring road, Bengaluru - 560103 Contact: +91- 7676444000 For any queries: enquiry@manaprojects.com Website: https://www.manaprojects.com/

