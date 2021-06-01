Two killed, six injured after portion of two-storey building collapses in Varanasi

Two laborers were killed and six others injured after a portion of a two-story building collapsed in the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where construction was going on.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma about the incident and assured all possible help.

Sharma, in a tweet, said, the prime minister expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and directed officials to provide proper medical care to all the injured.

The Chief executive officer of the temple Sunil Verma said the families of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each and Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

