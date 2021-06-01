Magicrete brings next big breakthrough in Wall Construction

With a vision to help people build their homes better, faster and cheaper, Magicrete Building Solutions has introduced MagicLite ALC Wall Panels. With great success in global markets, the ALC (Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete) Wall Panel technology offers durable and high-quality construction in the shortest possible time.MagicLite ALC Wall Panels is poised to be the next big breakthrough in wall construction technology in India. MagicLite ALC Wall Panels is the quintessential green building material that incorporates features that have long been desired by builders, engineers, and architects in the building construction industry. Its benefits surpass traditional wall construction methods like clay bricks and concrete blocks in terms of strength, acoustics, thermal insulation, fire resistance, and installation time. MagicLite ALC Wall Panels are reinforced with corrosion-protected steel, making it a lightweight yet heavy-duty product. It has the highest thermal rating in the industry(K-value: 0.16). Its cellular structure provides a well-insulated interior, keeping indoors cool in summer & warm in winter. According to some studies, it is found to have conserved up-to 30% in air-conditioning bills. Inquire about MagicLite ALC Wall Panels here What makes MagicLite ALC Wall Panelsmuch more need-of-the-hour technology is its resource-efficiency ensuring low environmental impact. Thepanels have close air pockets that result into excellent sound insulation (STC rating of 44db), adequately suppressing the outside noise. Its 4-hour fire rating allows for thinner wall sections, thereby increasing floor space for the end-user. They come in full height lengths (from floor to ceiling) with varied thicknesses and are 600 mm wide. “The need for speedy construction, global housing shortage, and high safety standard in terms of fire and natural disaster have been instrumental in its fast global acceptance. It is prominently used in countries like Germany, Singapore, Netherlands, China, and many more with a share of 30% in the Global AAC market. The rise in demand for prefabricated construction material will help ALC panels to gain a larger market share,” says Sourabh Bansal, Managing Director, Magicrete Building Solutions. The pre-launch of MagicLite ALC Panels saw massive product acceptance by some of the most prominent developers and architects in Delhi and Mumbai and is being used currently in a premium residential project of a Tier-1 developer in Mumbai. MagicreteBuilding Solutions is one of the most reckoned new age building materials brand in India to produce premium quality AAC blocks. Magicrete has, over the years, ventured into a wide range of construction solutions, including Construction Chemicals (tile adhesives and waterproofing solutions) and Precast Construction Products. Recently, Magicrete team won the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to build 1000 homes in a span of 12 months in Ranchi using its breakthrough technology. Magicrete products have been used to build over five lakh homes over the last decade. The company was incepted in the Year 2008 by alumni of IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIM Lucknow.The company is privately funded by MotilalOswal Private Equity Advisors. For more information visit: www.magicrete.in/walling-products/magiclite/magiclite-alc-wall-panels Call at: 8070408010 PWR PWR

