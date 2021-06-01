Dr Vinay Nandicoori appointed as director of CCMB, Hyderabad

Left Menu

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, has appointed Dr Vinay K Nandicoori as its new Director on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:16 IST
Dr Vinay K Nandicoori. Image Credit: ANI
Dr Nandicoori is a well-known molecular biologist and has been a scientist at the Department of Biotechnology (DBT)-National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi.

His research interest extensively spans molecular signalling networks in Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the micro-organism that causes Tuberculosis TB, and has found national and international relevance and recognition, CCMB said in a release. Dr Nandicoori has undertaken education and research training at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Texas A&M University, and University of Virginia, USA. He also holds the prestigious JC Bose fellowship.

An elected fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Indian National Science Academy, and National Academy of Sciences, India, Dr Nandicoori will be succeeding Dr Rakesh K Mishra as CCMB's Director. Dr Mishra, the now Director at the Tata Institute of Genetics and Society, will remain as CCMB's Advisor to help CCMB in its efforts against the ongoing pandemic, the release said. (ANI)

