Parts of Rajasthan receive rains

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:36 IST
Several parts of Rajasthan received rains on Tuesday due to an active western disturbance, an official of the meteorological department here said.

Pilani received the maximum rainfall at 19.6 mm, the official said.

Many places in districts of Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions also received rainfall.

Churu recorded 19.2 mm of rainfall, Sri Ganganagar 3.3 mm, Sikar 1 mm and Kota 0.2 mm.

Due to the rains, the mercury fell by two to three notches. Pali was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius.

Rains and dust storms are likely to continue in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next three to four days, according to the weather department.

