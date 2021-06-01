Left Menu

Maha: Efforts on to rescue leopard on prowl in Nagpur city

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:04 IST
The search continues for a leopard, which was spotted at National Power Training Institute in Maharashtra's Nagpur last week, as the predator is on the move the city and killed a pig on Tuesday, an official said.

The animal, which as spotted in the city on May 28, is moving towards the area near an PDKV agriculture college and Maharajbagh Zoo, deputy conservator of forest (DCF) Nagpur division Dr Bharat Singh Hada said.

These areas have a good green cover and a nullah connected to the main city, where the leopard is probably hiding, he said in a statement.

The predator had allegedly killed a pig in the premises of an agriculture office near Maharajbagh in the early hours of the day and may return to the area, the official said.

At least seven camera traps and two cages have been installed in the premises, he said.

Officers and staff of the rescue team of transit treatment centre, Hingna Range and Seminary Hills Range and other forest personnel are working to capture the animal, he added.

