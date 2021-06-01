Left Menu

2 killed, 6 injured as portion of two-storey building collapses in Varanasi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:19 IST
Two labourers were killed and six others injured after a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where construction was going on.

The incident happened around 3.30 am when the labourers, all from Sujapur in West Bengal's Malda district, were sleeping at the old building, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Benazir Noor said.

Those killed were identified as Moazzem Momin and Aminul Momin, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma about the incident and assured all possible help.

Sharma, in a tweet said, the prime minister expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and directed officials to provide proper medical care to all the injured.

Chief executive officer of the temple Sunil Verma said the families of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each, and Rs 50,000 each would be provided to those injured.

On the direction of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior state minister Firhad Hakim will be meeting the families of those killed on Wednesday, said Noor, the TMC's Malda district president.

Malda's Additional District Magistrate Mridul Haldar said financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the families of the deceased by the West Bengal government.

Besides, Rs 50,000 each would also be provided to the injured.

