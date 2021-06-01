At 17.6 deg C, Delhi records lowest ever temperature in June

Delhi recorded a minimum of 17.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 10 notches below normal and the lowest temperature ever logged in the month of June, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, it said.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said Delhi recorded an all-time low for June on Tuesday owing to overnight rainfall, thunderstorm and gusty winds under the influence of a western disturbance.

Before this, the capital had recorded a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius on June 17, 2006.

The city received 15.6 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers for Wednesday.

Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius in May, the lowest for the month in 13 years.

It was also the first time since 2014 that the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, did not record a heat wave in the pre-monsoon period, according to the IMD.

First, frequent western disturbances kept the mercury in check and later cyclone Tauktae led to “record” rains, Srivastava said.

It is also the first time since 2011 that Palam did not record a heat wave in the pre-monsoon period this year, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)