Left Menu

Nagpur: Cancer patient dies in hit-and-run accident

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:07 IST
Nagpur: Cancer patient dies in hit-and-run accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman, cancer patient, was killed when a speeding car hit her scooter on Wardha Road here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Smita Kiran Sangatrao (57), resident of Manish Nagar.

She was heading for the National Cancer Institute for treatment when a car hit her scooter from behind near Narayana Vidyalaya around 10 am, police said. The car sped away.

She died during treatment at a hospital.

Sangatrao, whose husband had died a few years ago, was undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

Police registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the unidentified car driver and probe was on, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021