Harsh Vardhan launches 'revamped' health schemes on IT platform of NHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:10 IST
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday launched ''revamped'' health schemes for providing cashless, paperless and citizen-centric services.

He said that due to lack of timely intervention, delayed response and various hurdles, the poor and the needy were not able to avail the benefits of these health schemes.

He launched the revamped Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and the umbrella schemes of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) and the Health Minister's Discretionary Grant (HMDG) on the National Health Authority (NHA)'s IT platform.

''It was one of my dream initiatives and I have been waiting to see the launch of these schemes on NHA's IT platform. This will enable seamless delivery of healthcare services to eligible beneficiaries under these schemes by making the whole process paperless," he said.

