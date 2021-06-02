Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 00:27 IST
Mumbai receives mild pre-monsoon showers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Amid delay in the south-west monsoon arrival in Kerala, Mumbai on Tuesday received pre- monsoon showers, bringing relief to people from humidity.

IMD officials said the monsoon onset over Kerala has been delayed to June 3.

Earlier, the monsoon was expected to arrive at the Kerala coast on June 1.

Suburban areas received showers from 7 pm onwards.

In some areas, it started raining earlier, though it was not an intense spell.

''Andheri, Jogeshwari, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali (all suburbs) received showers in the evening and they continued till late in the night, said an official.

South Mumbai areas, including Colaba and Byculla, received comparatively less rain, he said.

''The city witnessed an increase in humidity levels after cyclone Tauktae brought heavy showers last month. After that, rise in temperature increased the humidity and it lasted for almost one week.

''However, weather will be pleasant in the coming days, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

