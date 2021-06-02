Left Menu

62-yr-old man killed, son hurt in wall collapse in UP village

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 02-06-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 11:28 IST
62-yr-old man killed, son hurt in wall collapse in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old man was killed and his son sustained injuries when a mud wall collapsed on them in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Harish Chandra Shukla and his son Shailendra were standing near the wall in Bakhat Pandey village in Jamo area, they said.

The villagers took the duo to the hospital where Shukla died during treatment while his son’s condition is stated to be stable, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global
4
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021