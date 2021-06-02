62-yr-old man killed, son hurt in wall collapse in UP village

A 62-year-old man was killed and his son sustained injuries when a mud wall collapsed on them in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Harish Chandra Shukla and his son Shailendra were standing near the wall in Bakhat Pandey village in Jamo area, they said.

The villagers took the duo to the hospital where Shukla died during treatment while his son’s condition is stated to be stable, police said.

