Left Menu

Conditions ripe for onset of monsoon over Kerela on June 3: IMD

But on May 30, it said conditions were not ripe for the monsoon to hit Kerala the next day.Monsoon is expected to be normal this year, the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 12:47 IST
Conditions ripe for onset of monsoon over Kerela on June 3: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Conditions are ripe for the southwest monsoon to make an onset over Kerala on June 3 after missing its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

It said spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala and the westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea.

According to the satellite imagery, there is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea.

''The conditions are likely to favor in further enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala during next 24 hours. Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place during the same period,'' the IMD said.

The normal date for arrival for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. The IMD had predicted that monsoon would hit Kerala on May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus four days. But on May 30, it said conditions were not ripe for the monsoon to hit Kerala the next day.

Monsoon is expected to be normal this year, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021