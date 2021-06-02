Toyota asks parts suppliers to reduce carbon emissions
Toyota will set an initial target for main auto parts suppliers to cut carbon emissions by 3% this year from the year before, it reported. Toyota chief Akio Toyoda, in his capacity as head of the Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association, said in April that Japan's auto industry can lead the country's push to achieve carbon neutrality.
Toyota Motor Corp has asked its parts suppliers to reduce carbon emissions, the company said on Wednesday.
Japan's largest carmaker, which plans to be carbon neutral by 2050, has also provided a target to suppliers to achieve carbon neutrality, a Toyota spokeswoman said. "Carbon neutrality is not something a company can achieve alone, so we asked our suppliers to work together towards achieving it," she said.
The news was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper. Toyota will set an initial target for main auto parts suppliers to cut carbon emissions by 3% this year from the year before, it reported.
Toyota chief Akio Toyoda, in his capacity as head of the Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association, said in April that Japan's auto industry can lead the country's push to achieve carbon neutrality.
