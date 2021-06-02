Science News Roundup: Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe?

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe?

Tesla Inc has dropped radar sensors from its semi-autonomous driving system, Autopilot, raising concerns over the safety of the camera-only version, Tesla Vision. Tesla aims to make the driver-assist system fully self-driving, and many in that young industry are skeptical that a vision-only system will work, saying such systems face challenges in darkness, sunny glare and poor weather conditions.

