Telecom connectivity may suffer in UP due to tower sealing, permission delays: Taipa

Sealing of mobile towers and delay in regulatory permissions to roll out networks may have severe implications on the digital connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, telecom infra body Taipa has said.

Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (Taipa), whose members include Indus Towers and American Tower Corporation, said the companies are facing major issues in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

Taipa director general TR Dua in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said that to cope with the increased telecom services demand, the network capacity needs to be enhanced quickly through the addition of new infrastructure (telecom towers) and up-gradation of existing infrastructure on a faster pace.

He said that the key challenges and issues faced by the telecom infrastructure providers (IP-1) in whole Uttar Pradesh include non-implementation of Uttar Pradesh Telecom infrastructure/Right of Way guidelines of June 2018, huge pending permissions and no-objection certificates of telecom tower sites, sealing of telecom towers sites, delay in providing electricity connections, safety and security of telecom towers etc.

''Telecom Infrastructure Providers (IP-1) are facing challenges in the Districts of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad due to which the expansion and rollout of telecom towers are getting impeded,'' Dua said in a statement.

The telecom infrastructure is facing problems, mainly in the three cities due to the non-Implementation of Uttar Pradesh Telecom Infrastructure rollout rules issued by the state government in June 2018, the statement added.

According to Taipa data, 32 mobile towers have been sealed in Ghaziabad and two in Greater Noida, besides there have been several sites in Noida and Ghaziabad that are yet to get electricity connection.

''There are more than 700 pending tower permissions with the authorities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, which has led the rollout of new telecom towers on complete hold in the above-mentioned districts and authorities.

"These issues need urgent intervention and support, further delay will have severe implications on the telecom connectivity if not implemented immediately,'' Dua said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)