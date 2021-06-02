Fire breaks out at Tehran refinery; no reports of casualties

A huge fire broke out at a refinery in the southern part of the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported, saying there were so far no reports of casualties.

"The fire has started at the liquefied gas line of Tehran's Tondguyan refinery," a local official told state TV. Firefighters have been dispatched to the area, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, while TV said thick smoke over the refinery could be seen from different parts of Tehran. The fire at the refinery happened a few hours after Iran's largest navy ship the Kharg caught fire and later sank in the Gulf of Oman. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Peter Graff and Jan Harvey)

