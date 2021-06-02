Left Menu

Rain in several parts of Rajasthan, mercury below 40° C

The effect of this western disturbance will remain in some parts of the state for the next three-four days.An Met spokesman said that rain and thunderstorm activity will continue in Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Nagaur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu districts and districts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota divisions.He said that strong winds accompanied with rain are likely in districts of Udaipur division from June 3-June 5.

Several parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall Wednesday due to an active western disturbance, keeping the mercury below the 40° Celsius-mark in most regions of the state, a weather official said.

Churu recorded 30.6 mm rainfall, Pilani 21.8 mm, Jaipur 9.2 mm, Sikar 9 mm, Ganganagar 3.3 mm during the last 24 hours, the Met department official said.

According to the department, the maximum temperature was recorded below 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state. However, Pali was recorded the hottest place in the state at 43.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Phalodi (42.8), Barmer-Jaisalmer (41.8), Kota (41.5), Jodhpur (40), Ajmer (36.6), Jaipur (36), and Pilani (31.7).

Sikar recorded the lowest night temperature at 17.8 degrees Celsius and Churu 20.3 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms occurred in Jaipur on Wednesday morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, 31 mm rain was recorded in Churu. The effect of this western disturbance will remain in some parts of the state for the next three-four days.

An Met spokesman said that rain and thunderstorm activity will continue in Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Nagaur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu districts and districts of Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota divisions.

He said that strong winds accompanied with rain are likely in districts of Udaipur division from June 3-June 5.

