Austin Energy says over 4,000 customers without power as of late Wednesday

Austin Energy said its crews were dealing with trees brought down over power lines and electricity meters ripped out of the ground by high winds. The clear-up is expected to take a few days.

Reuters | Austin | Updated: 03-06-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 11:46 IST
Austin Energy, a utility serving the Texas capital, said more than 4,000 of its customers were without power after severe storms moved through the area Wednesday night, bringing lightning and heavy rain. "We currently have ~4,200 customers without power," the company said on Twitter, adding that its crews were working to restore power.

Many customers were left without power over the entire Memorial Day weekend after storms knocked out their power last Friday. Austin Energy said earlier on Wednesday that its crews completed restoring power for all customers who experienced outages caused by the storms over the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Austin later issued a severe thunderstorm warning with storms moving through the area and more rain being expected over the next several days. Austin Energy said its crews were dealing with trees brought down over power lines and electricity meters ripped out of the ground by high winds.

The clear-up is expected to take a few days.

