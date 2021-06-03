Left Menu

Southwest Monsoon makes onset over Kerala: IMD

The Southwest Monsoon made an onset over Kerala on Thursday after a delay of two days, the India Meteorological Department said. The monsoon onset over Kerala marks the commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country.The Southwest Monsoon has made an onset over southern parts of Kerala, said IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra. The normal onset date for Southwest Monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:29 IST
Southwest Monsoon makes onset over Kerala: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Southwest Monsoon made an onset over Kerala on Thursday after a delay of two days, the India Meteorological Department said. The monsoon onset over Kerala marks the commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country.

"The Southwest Monsoon has made an onset over southern parts of Kerala," said IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra. The normal onset date for Southwest Monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021