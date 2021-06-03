NGT directs Punjab govt to look into plea for restitution of public park in Ludhiana

Observing that parks are the lungs of the society, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Punjab government to look into a plea against concretization of the green area of a public park situated at Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that as per its February 2014 order the tiling or concretization of pavements should not exceed more than five percent, and the foot-path and tracks constructed only with the permeable and semipermeable, perforated blocks.

Advertisement

''There is no doubt that the parks being the lungs of the city need to be maintained following the best practices, by the observations of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and this Tribunal, referred to above. There is, however, no presumption that the law on the point will not be followed. It is not a case that the Tribunal needs to determine any question. The only issue is the compliance with well-established norms by the State authorities.

''Accordingly, the Secretary, Urban Development, Government of Punjab and the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana may look into the matter and take such remedial measures as are found necessary, following due process of law,'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Council of Engineers seeking restitution of the green area of a public park (Mini Rose Garden) situated at Kidwai Nagar, near Industrial Area- A, Ludhiana, and for an injunction against commercialization and concretization of the park under the Smart City Mission. According to the applicants, "The Ludhiana Smart City Ltd. is developing Mini Rose Garden (the land area around 3.50 Acres) under Smart city Mission with a budget of Rs 3.48 crore of Public Funds.

''Despite knowing the facts that the park size is not big as compared to several surrounding residents of densely populated localities (which is in the core area of Ludhiana), situated very close to Industrial Area of Ludhiana, Ludhiana Smart City Ltd is going to commercialize and concretize the park by constructing buildings for Indoor Badminton Court building, Cafeteria, Water Fountains, Concrete Paths and Parking with solid interlocking tiles in contrary to judgments as held by Supreme Court.

''Due to concretization of parks and green belts, the rainwater does not seep through preventing recharge of groundwater. The concretization causes an increase in temperature of the environment as it absorbs heat and cools down very slowly as compared to open earth surface and green areas,'' the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)