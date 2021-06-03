Left Menu

To promote cycling in the cities, our urban planners and policymakers must create exclusive cycling tracks. These cycling-friendly tracks will not only give a dedicated route to the cyclists but will also help them stay safe, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu. According to the United Nations, acknowledging the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, the General Assembly decided to declare June 3 as World Bicycle Day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:12 IST
Vice President asks people to promote cycling culture
To mark World Bicycle Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged people to make concerted efforts to promote cycling culture and reap its various health and environmental benefits. A bicycle is an affordable and sustainable means of transportation that helps one stay fit, reduces traffic congestion, and cuts down on pollution, he said. ''To promote cycling in the cities, our urban planners and policymakers must create exclusive cycling tracks. These cycling-friendly tracks will not only give a dedicated route to the cyclists but will also help them stay safe,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

According to the United Nations, acknowledging the uniqueness, longevity, and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, the General Assembly decided to declare June 3 as World Bicycle Day.

