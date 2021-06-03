Left Menu

Maha: IAS officer SVR Shrinivas appointed as new MMRDA chief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:06 IST
The Maharashtra government on Thursday appointed SVR Shrinivas as the metropolitan commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA).

The post of MMRDA commissioner became vacant after the term of R A Rajeev came to an end this week.

Shrinivas, an IAS officer of 1991 cadre, currently holds the post of principal secretary (housing).

Principal secretary (forest) Milind Mhaiskar has been appointed in place of Shrinivas in the housing department, it was stated.

As per an order issued by Sujata Saunik, additional chief secretary (services) in the General Administration department, Shrinivas will take charge of his new post with immediate effect.

The MMRDA is the development authority for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), covering the most industrialised belt of the country, and consists of nine municipal corporations.

