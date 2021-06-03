Maha: Over Rs 348 cr paid to cyclone Nisarga-hit in Raigad
The Raigad district administration has so far distributed over Rs 348 crore to people affected by cyclone Nisarga which hit coastal parts of Maharashtra on June 3 last year, officials said on Thursday.
As many as 40,244 people were provided clothes, utensils and other essential items worth Rs 3.31 crore, the district collectorate said in a release.
Over two lakh houses were damaged in the cyclone last year for which a compensation of more than Rs 226 crore was paid, it said.
