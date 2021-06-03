Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes in Molucca Sea near Indonesia -EMSC
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 03-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:58 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck in the Molucca Sea about 200 km east-southeast of Manado, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.
The quake was at a depth of 64 km (39.77 miles), EMSC added.
Advertisement
Also Read: Police arrest 11 suspected militants in Indonesia's Papua
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
Advertisement