Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes in Molucca Sea near Indonesia -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck in the Molucca Sea about 200 km east-southeast of Manado, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 64 km (39.77 miles), EMSC added.

