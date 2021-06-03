Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes in Molucca Sea near Indonesia -EMSC

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 03-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:58 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes in Molucca Sea near Indonesia -EMSC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck in the Molucca Sea about 200 km east-southeast of Manado, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 64 km (39.77 miles), EMSC added.

Also Read: Police arrest 11 suspected militants in Indonesia's Papua

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021