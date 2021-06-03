Left Menu

Pre-monsoon showers likely in parts of Maha in next 48 hrs:IMD

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 16:54 IST
Pre-monsoon showers likely in parts of Maha in next 48 hrs:IMD
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are expected to receive pre-monsoon showers of varied intensity in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

According to the IMD's regional forecast, widespread rains will lash Mumbai and the entire coast of Maharashtra till Saturday.

''The present weather conditions are likely to bring showers in various parts of the state, with varied intensity.

The trough (a type of low-pressure area) from cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood to north Konkan has become less marked,'' the IMD said.

It could bring widespread showers to central Maharashtra, covering districts from Nandurbar to Solapur.

Scattered and isolated showers are likely to hit the Marathwada and Vidarbha region as well in the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021