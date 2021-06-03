Left Menu

MSRDC sets up control room for traffic issues in rainy season

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:42 IST
MSRDC sets up control room for traffic issues in rainy season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), a state undertaking, has set up a control room that can be contacted for traffic-related issues in the monsoon.

The control room is functional round the clock, it said in a release on Thursday.

People can reach it on 022-26517935/26420914 or 8850421579 for any query.

The engineering department of the MSRDC is responsible for the maintenance of various flyovers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, besides other roads.

''This control room has been set up to ensure smooth flow of traffic during monsoon in the areas where the corporation's projects are being implemented,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021