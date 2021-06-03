Left Menu

AP CM launches construction works of 15 L houses

PTI | Vja | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:55 IST
AP CM launches construction works of 15 L houses
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone in virtual mode for construction of over 15 lakh houses across Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore.

The state government has christened them YSR-Jagananna Colonies.

The Central grants for the 15.10 lakh houses planned in the first phase comes to Rs 22,653 crore (1.5 lakh per unit).

Besides, the state government will also access another Rs 2,940 crore from the Centre under the MGNREGP, at the rate of Rs 30,000 per house in the urban development authority areas covering mostly rural parts.

The state government will contribute Rs 30,000 per house for the units to be built in municipal areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said it was not just houses that were being built but new towns in more than 17,005 YSR-Jagananna Colonies.

The first phase would be completed by June 2022 and the second phase, to build another 12 lakh houses, would be taken up immediately.

''We will spend another Rs 30,000 crore on infrastructure development, including underground fibre lines, in these colonies.Our objective is to ensure no person in the state remains without a house,'' Jagan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021