AP CM launches construction works of 15 L houses

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone in virtual mode for construction of over 15 lakh houses across Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore.

The state government has christened them YSR-Jagananna Colonies.

The Central grants for the 15.10 lakh houses planned in the first phase comes to Rs 22,653 crore (1.5 lakh per unit).

Besides, the state government will also access another Rs 2,940 crore from the Centre under the MGNREGP, at the rate of Rs 30,000 per house in the urban development authority areas covering mostly rural parts.

The state government will contribute Rs 30,000 per house for the units to be built in municipal areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said it was not just houses that were being built but new towns in more than 17,005 YSR-Jagananna Colonies.

The first phase would be completed by June 2022 and the second phase, to build another 12 lakh houses, would be taken up immediately.

''We will spend another Rs 30,000 crore on infrastructure development, including underground fibre lines, in these colonies.Our objective is to ensure no person in the state remains without a house,'' Jagan said.

