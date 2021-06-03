Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 21:33 IST
PM Modi to chair meeting of CSIR society on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society on Friday via video conferencing, his office said. The society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 outreach centres spread across India, the PMO noted, adding that eminent scientists, industrialists and senior officials form part of the society, which meets annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

