Maha: Veterinary doctor injured in attack by wounded tigress

A veterinary doctor attached to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district was seriously injured in an attack by a wounded tigress in the buffer zone of the forest on Thursday morning, an official said.

Following the incident, Dr Ravikant Khobragade, who suffered injuries in the attack, was admitted to a hospital, where he underwent a surgery. He is out of danger now, the official said.

The injured tigress had been sighted in Doni area of Mul range in the last few days, sources said.

The rapid response unit (RRU) of TATR, headed by Dr Khobragade, went to Doni forest for inspection that was meant to observe the injuries suffered by the feline, they said.

However, the tigress suddenly attacked the forest staff, in which Dr Khobragade suffered injuries.

Dr Khobragade was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Field director of TATR, Jitendra Ramgaokar, said that Dr Khobragade underwent a surgery and he is out of danger.

