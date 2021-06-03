Left Menu

Amanatullah Khan says no damage to any mosque will be tolerated due to Central Vista project

Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking assurance that no mosque will be affected due to the Central Vista project.Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, said in the letter that apprehensions were expressed on social media that some of the mosques were facing demolition due to the project.Zabta Ganj mosque at Mansingh Road, the mosque at Vice President residence and the mosque at Krishi Bhawan may face damage due to the Central Vista project.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking assurance that no mosque will be affected due to the Central Vista project.

Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, said in the letter that apprehensions were expressed on social media that some of the mosques were ''facing demolition'' due to the project.

''Zabta Ganj mosque at Mansingh Road, the mosque at Vice President residence and the mosque at Krishi Bhawan may face damage due to the Central Vista project. I will discuss the issue with PMO and Hardeep S Puri (Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister). No damage to these mosques will be tolerated,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

Khan said he earnestly expected that the central government would extend assurance that no Waqf property will be demolished or its nature will be changed due to the Central Vista project, within 10 days of receipt of his letter to avoid any litigation.

