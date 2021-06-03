U.S. says expecting sixth and further rounds of Iran nuclear talks

The United States expects to have a sixth round of indirect talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal and would predict for negotiations to extend into further subsequent rounds, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

Speaking at a briefing, Price said hurdles remained even after five rounds of talks. The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal on Wednesday he believed a deal would be struck at the next round of talks starting next week, but other senior diplomats said "the most difficult decisions lie ahead."

