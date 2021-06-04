Left Menu

Taiwan issues warning as much-anticipated tropical storm approaches

However, the government is still calling on people to conserve water, with some reservoirs remaining perilously low. The drought has exacerbated problems with electricity management, leading to two major island-wide blackouts in less than a week.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-06-2021 06:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 06:00 IST
Taiwan issues warning as much-anticipated tropical storm approaches
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan issued a land warning on Friday for the approach of tropical storm Choi-Wan, which could be the first to hit the island in more than a year, helping alleviate a biting drought. Subtropical Taiwan is dealing with its worst drought in history after no typhoons directly hit the island last year, meaning much less rain and leading to water restrictions in some places.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the storm was expected to touch the southern tip of the island on Friday before moving up Taiwan's east coast, and forecast heavy rain. The drought has already begun to ease, a relief for Taiwan's semiconductor industry, a major supplier to the likes of Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc.

Taiwan's government last week delayed imposing further water curbs, which would have affected major chip-making hubs, after heavy rainfall began replenishing reservoirs, heralding the start of what Taiwan calls the "plum rain" season. However, the government is still calling on people to conserve water, with some reservoirs remaining perilously low.

The drought has exacerbated problems with electricity management, leading to two major island-wide blackouts in less than a week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021