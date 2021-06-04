Left Menu

Cemetery search resumes for victims of Tulsa Race Massacre

The City of Tulsa resumed its search Wednesday of a cemetery for possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.Crews worked to define the boundaries of a mass-grave site that was discovered in October at the Oaklawn Cemetery.State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said crews were able to locate three of the four corners of the mass-grave site, giving searchers an overall sense of its dimensions.

PTI | Tulsa | Updated: 04-06-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 09:03 IST
Cemetery search resumes for victims of Tulsa Race Massacre
  • Country:
  • United States

The City of Tulsa resumed its search Wednesday of a cemetery for possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Crews worked to define the boundaries of a mass-grave site that was discovered in October at the Oaklawn Cemetery.

State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said crews were able to locate three of the four corners of the mass-grave site, giving searchers an overall sense of its dimensions. She said searchers have also determined there are three additional burials in the area, bringing to 15 the number of coffins they've found at the site.

The search began last year, and researchers in October found at least 12 sets of remains in coffins, although the remains were covered back up for further study at a later date and authorities haven't yet confirmed they are those of massacre victims. Stackelbeck has said they've estimated 30 or more bodies could be in the site. Not long after the massacre, the state officially declared the death toll to be only 36 people, including 12 who were white. But for various reasons, including contemporaneous news reports, witness accounts and looser standards for tracking deaths, most historians who have studied the event estimate it to be between 75 and 300.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021