Major fire in residential building in Mumbai, nobody injured

A major fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building at Oshiwara, a western suburb of Mumbai, on Friday morning, a fire bridge official said.

Nobody was reported injured in the blaze that erupted at 8 am in Aashiyana Tower's duct and spread to its first floor, he said.

Eight fire engines, as many water jetties reached the spot and launched the firefighting operation, which is still on, the official said.

