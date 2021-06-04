Gujarat CM inaugurates eight bus stations, workshop

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday inaugurated eight bus stations and a workshop, built at a cumulative cost of Rs 28.20 crore.

The chief minister also performed a virtual ground- breaking ceremony for five workshops, which will be built at a cost of Rs 15.52 crore, an official release stated.

The new bus stations have come up in Dehgam, Sanand, Limbdi, Santrampur, Palanpur, Piplav, Waghodia and Demai towns, while the workshop has been constructed in Bhavnagar, it was stated.

On an average, 25 lakh people travel in around 8,500 buses through 7,500 scheduled trips, Rupani said, adding that 99 per cent of the rural pockets in Gujarat are now covered by state transport buses.

The chief minister lauded the role of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation in shifting people to safer places during natural calamities such as cyclones.

