4-year-old girl mauled to death by leopard in J&K

A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.Adha Shakil went missing from the lawn of her house in Ompora Housing Colony on Thursday evening, they said, adding remains of her body were found in a nearby forest area during a search operation on Friday morning.Deputy Commissioner Shahbaz Mirza called a meeting with senior police officers and officials of the forest and wildlife departments to decide on a slew of measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:57 IST
A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Adha Shakil went missing from the lawn of her house in Ompora Housing Colony on Thursday evening, they said, adding remains of her body were found in a nearby forest area during a search operation on Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Shahbaz Mirza called a meeting with senior police officers and officials of the forest and wildlife departments to decide on a slew of measures to prevent such incidents in the future. These include immediate removal of fallen material and other cultural operations in Ompora forests and other risk areas.

The forest department will immediately take steps for erection and strengthening of existing chain-link fencing in the Ompora forests and will submit a detailed project report to the higher authorities for funds. The wildlife warden will deploy staff, well equipped with machinery for elimination of the wild animal (leopard), which has turned man-eater, with permission from the competent authority.

The wildlife department staff will be deputed in the periphery of the Ompora forests for patrolling and awareness among the general public.

