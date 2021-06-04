Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:08 IST
Delhi witnesses dusty winds, light rains
Image Credit: ANI
Delhi witnessed dusty winds on Friday, followed by light rains.

The rains brought much-needed relief to Delhiites reeling under hot and humid conditions.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, a notch below the season's average.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal temperature, and a low of 24.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal temperature for this time of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

