Left Menu

Jain reviews status of projects at two state-run hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:47 IST
Jain reviews status of projects at two state-run hospitals
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday visited two state-run hospitals to review the status of projects being undertaken there to improve the healthcare infrastructure at the facilities, a statement from the government said on Friday.

Jain visited two different under-construction sites in Delhi hospitals to inspect and review the status of the work on Friday, it said.

In a bid to develop a better health infrastructure in the national capital, the Delhi government is working on revamping several existing hospitals to increase the number of beds as well as building new hospitals, the statement said.

Jain visited the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital which is being remodelled by the Delhi government with advanced facilities. This remodelling will boost the existing bed capacity of the hospital, it said.

Later in the day, he visited the LNJP hospital and inspected the construction site of the new building that is being built for mother and child care, the statement said.

Jain said the LNJP hospital has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

The current developments are an effort of the Delhi government to strengthen Delhi's healthcare infrastructure with state-of-the-art facilities so that it could serve the people in the city not just in the present time but for several decades, the statement said.

The Delhi government is building two new hospitals at Madipur and Jwalapuri.

The bed capacity of Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya and Guru Gobind Singh Hospital is being augmented to around 500, 300 and 572 beds, respectively, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021