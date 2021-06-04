RailTel bags Rs 119.74 crore order for providing MPLS VPN connectivity at 340 locations

RailTel has bagged Rs 119.74 crore order from Bharat Coking Coal Limited for providing MPLS VPN connectivity at 340 locations, the rail PSU said in a statement on Friday.

RailTel is now providing secure connectivity for Coal India and all its subsidiaries, including the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), across the country, it said.

“The MPLS-VPN network of Coal India Limited (CIL) and its subsidiaries being established and managed by RailTel is going to play a key role in Coal India’s Enterprise Resource Programme (ERP) ‘Project Passion’. Aimed at creating ‘one CIL, one database and one business blueprint’, the Project Passion is going to be a key in digitising the coal sector resulting in process optimization and business growth.

“This strong, standard and homogeneous MPLS-VPN network being built by RailTel is helping to synergise the total operational processes of Coal India,” the statement said.

Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel said the public sector undertaking (PSU) is at present providing MPLS VPN connectivity at more than 2,000 locations for Coal India and its subsidiaries.

“These locations include its offices as well as remote mines. We will be establishing MPLS VPN connectivity for 340 locations of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and also provide maintenance for five years. We had also bagged an order of Rs 127 crore from Western Coalfields Limited. RailTel now has annual revenue of more than Rs 100 crore from the coal sector and we see more revenue potential from this sector,” he said.

The coal sector is a crucial sector for India’s economic growth, but it is also one of the most vulnerable sectors.

Owing to the locations of coal mines and geographical disadvantages, coal companies used to face challenges in connecting their mines and offices on virtual platforms for effective functioning. To solve this issue, RailTel was entrusted with providing MPLS VPN connectivity at 12 locations of Coal India in 2012-13.

Apart from MPLS VPN, RailTel also provides Lease Line Services, Internet bandwidth, HD video conferencing, LAN/WAN connectivity and Data Centre services to coal companies.

The PSU had earlier said that it has set up video-based surveillance of railway stations across 10 zones under the Nirbhaya Fund.

So far, 269 stations have been covered and the work is continuing at 31 stations. Tenders for another 456 stations have also been invited, it had said.

The video surveillance (VSS) system is expected to ensure better security of passengers at railway stations as well that of railway property.

