Left Menu

DBT-NII's SPAG9 antigen receives trademark ASPAGNIITM 

Dr Anil Suri said, “we are thankful to DBT for giving us the platform and the necessary support to work all these years.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 19:31 IST
DBT-NII's SPAG9 antigen receives trademark ASPAGNIITM 
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cancer kills 8.51 lakh people in India every year (International Agency for Research on Cancer, 2020, Globocan). As per World Health Organization (WHO), one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime, and one in 15 will die of cancer. Therefore, it is all the more critical to make extraordinary breakthroughs and innovations for this deadly disease. To successfully implement innovation newer modalities for cancer treatment, researchers at the New Delhi-based National Institute of Immunology (NII), an Autonomous Institute of Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and clinicians at Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai have been working together to translate new scientific discoveries into improved care for cancer patients. Over the past two decades, this team has been engaged in translating breakthrough that promises to add a highly potent weapon to the armoury against cancer especially employing targeted cancer Immunotherapy. India's first indigenous tumour antigen SPAG9 was discovered by Dr Anil Suri in 1998who is heading the Cancer Research Program at NII. In a recent development, the SPAG9 antigen has received the trademark ASPAGNIITM. Currently, ASPAGNIITM is being used in dendritic cell (DC) based immunotherapy in cervical, ovarian cancer and will also be used in breast cancer.

Immunotherapy is a new approach that exploits the body's inner capability to put up a fight against cancer. With this approach, either the immune system is given a boost, or the T cells are "trained'' to identify recalcitrant cancer cells and kill them. In this personalised intervention, those patients expressing SPAG9 protein can be treated with a DC-based vaccine approach. In a DC-based vaccine, the patient's cells called monocytes from their blood are collected and modified into what are called dendritic cells. These dendritic cells are primed with ASPAGNIITM and are injected back to the patient to help the 'fighter' cells, or T-cells, in the body to kill the cancer cells. DC-based immunotherapy is safe, affordable and can promote antitumor immune responses and prolonged survival of cancer patients.

The Department of Biotechnology has funded Cancer Research Program. Dr Anil Suri said, "we are thankful to DBT for giving us the platform and the necessary support to work all these years."Dr Suri's collaborator Dr T Rajkumar, MD, DM, head of molecular oncology, is conducting clinical trials in cervical cancer patients at Cancer Institute, Adyar, Chennai. Dr T Rajkumar has been funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to establish the Centre for Cancer Immunotherapy and to undertake these cancer trials. Also, Dr Suri and Dr T Rajkumar have been funded to undertake clinical trials using Dendritic cell-based vaccine in 75 recurrent/metastatic ovarian cancer stage IV patients employing ASPAGNIITM funded by the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Further with the funding support of the Department of Biotechnology in future, employing ASPAGNIITM, a phase 2 randomised controlled clinical trial to evaluate the role of metronomic chemotherapy and dendritic cell vaccine in recurrent hormone receptor-negative breast cancer will also be initiated at Cancer Institute, Adyar.

The ASPAGNIITM is a true example of translational cancer research and the Atmanirbhar Bharat spirit. It will eventually be helpful to patients in India and the world. This will be a real morale boost in affordable, personalised, and indigenous products for cancer treatment.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021