Dusty winds, light rains bring down mercury in Delhi

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday as dusty winds accompanied by light rains hit the national capital.

The rains brought a much-needed relief to Delhiites reeling under hot and humid conditions.

Advertisement

It is likely to be the first time since 2014 that the city may not witness a heatwave in summers.

No heatwave has been recorded at Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, till now.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season''s average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Till 5.30 pm, the Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered official for the national capital, had recorded 3.2 mm of rainfall.

Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.2 degrees Celsius along with 9.4 mm of rainfall.

Lodhi Road witnessed 1.6 mm of rainfall and recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.3 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds up to a speed of 60 km/hr swept through the national capital.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rains/thundershowers on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will likely hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal temperature, and a low of 24.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal temperature for this time of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)