Rains wreak havoc in Sri Lanka with over 1,30,000 people marooned

Heavy rains and flash floods in sri Lanka have left three people dead and stranded over 1,30,000 people, forcing thousands to take refuge in relief camps, Disaster Management officials said on Friday.

The Department of Meteorology said heavy rainfall of more than 150 millimetres could be expected at some places in the South-western parts of the country and in the north-western province on Friday night.

Over 1,30,000 people marooned by heavy rains come from around 31,000 families in 11 of the country's 25 administrative districts. Over 5,000 people are being accommodated in relief camps, officials said. At least three deaths have been reported due to flooding.

Some areas recorded over 200 millimetres of rain on Thursday due to the onset of the southwest monsoon.

Around seven districts have been placed under red alerts for landslide danger, the disaster management centre said. The heavy rains are expected to continue in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

