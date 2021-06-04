Left Menu

Work begins for country's largest hockey stadium in Odisha's Rourkela

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 21:12 IST
Work begins for country's largest hockey stadium in Odisha's Rourkela
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The construction work for the 20,000-seater Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, touted to be the country's largest, started in Odisha's Rourkela on Friday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone of the stadium at the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) campus in the steel city in February.

''The construction of the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium gains momentum with a 'bhoomi puja' (groundbreaking ceremony),'' Sundergarh district Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan tweeted.

Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak and Additional District Magistrate Aboli Naravane attended the event, the official said.

The stadium will come up on 15-20 acres of land, for which work is expected to be completed within a year. It will host the FIH Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 along with Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021