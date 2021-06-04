Left Menu

Tennis-French Open order of play on Saturday

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 22:28 IST
Tennis-French Open order of play on Saturday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Order of play on the main showcourts on the seventh day of the French Open on Saturday (play begins at 0900 GMT unless specified, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (1000 GMT)

Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania)

30-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v 8-Iga Swiatek (Poland) Dominik Koepfer (Germany) v 8-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN 10-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) v Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany)

4-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v 28-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Cameron Norrie (Britain)

24-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 13-Jennifer Brady (U.S.) COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 18-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)

17-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v 14-Elise Mertens (Belgium) 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Kwon Soon-wo (South Korea) (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021