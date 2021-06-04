Tennis-French Open order of play on Saturday
Order of play on the main showcourts on the seventh day of the French Open on Saturday (play begins at 0900 GMT unless specified, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (1000 GMT)
Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania)
30-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v 8-Iga Swiatek (Poland) Dominik Koepfer (Germany) v 8-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN 10-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) v Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany)
4-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v 28-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Cameron Norrie (Britain)
24-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 13-Jennifer Brady (U.S.) COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU
Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 18-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)
17-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v 14-Elise Mertens (Belgium) 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Kwon Soon-wo (South Korea) (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Guatemala detains anti-graft crusaders as U.S. pushes for rule of law
U.S. says no to French push for U.N. Mideast action
U.S. weighs changes to COVID-19 travel restrictions
EU trade ministers to discuss steel dispute with U.S., Germany says
China says U.S. warship illegally enters its territory in S. China Sea