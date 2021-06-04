Tennis-French Open order of play on Saturday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the seventh day of the French Open on Saturday (play begins at 0900 GMT unless specified, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (1000 GMT)

Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania)

30-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v 8-Iga Swiatek (Poland) Dominik Koepfer (Germany) v 8-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN 10-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) v Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany)

4-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v 28-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Cameron Norrie (Britain)

24-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 13-Jennifer Brady (U.S.) COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 18-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)

17-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v 14-Elise Mertens (Belgium) 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Kwon Soon-wo (South Korea) (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad)

