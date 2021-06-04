Peacock rescued

An adult peacock was rescued from a house in Diva in Thane district on Friday.

Aditya Patil of the Wildlife Welfare Association said the peacock took shelter in a house after which the forest department and WWA were informed.

Advertisement

WWA volunteers rescued it safely and now the bird has been kept at a transit center of the forest department under observation.

Once declared fit, it will be released back into the wild.

The bird is suspected to have been kept in captivity as it could not take a long flight, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)