PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 23:52 IST
Tiger dies in Ranchi zoo after fever
Ten-year-old tiger Shiva died at Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park here after suffering from fever, officials said on Friday.

The animal, suffering from fever since Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 during Rapid Antigen Test but RTPCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) has been conducted and samples have been sent to IVRI (Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly) to assess if it was infected with coronavirus, they said.

''A 10-year-old tiger died on Thursday night at Birsa Zoo after suffering from fever for three days. RAT test has come negative but as a precaution, we have taken samples for RTPCR,'' Zoo Director Y K Das told PTI.

Now the Zoo is left with nine tigers only.

The samples for RTPCR have been sent to IVRI, Das said, adding that the tiger’s blood test and examination by veterinary experts suggested liver and kidney infection.

''Shiva was not having food for two days and was given chicken soup...We were taking guidance from the veterinary experts also,'' he said.

The feline was brought to Ranchi, Jharkhand from Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological Park in November 2014, officials said.

Last month, eight Asiatic lions at a Hyderabad zoo had tested positive for COVID-19.

